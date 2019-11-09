Report recommends taking public health approach to gun violence

It’s not how an average person would spend a Saturday afternoon, but for Evelyn Fox and Alicia Iron, it’s become somewhat of a call to duty.

Their friendship was formed following unimaginable acts of violence that has turned them into activists and changed how they spend every minute of every day.

Both of these women lost their kids to gun violence.

“The impact of losing my child and having to witness him die, has been extremely traumatic for me,” said Fox. “I sit down and think of the mothers who lost their children and didn’t get to spend their last moments with them. I feel almost blessed to say that at least I got to spend the last few moments with my child, but it seems to wrong to even say that.”

Irons’ daughter Lindsey Wilson was killed six years ago, in what she describes to be a femicide. The then 26-year old was only two weeks away from graduating, and was described as a kind woman who wanted to make a difference in the world.

Kiesinger Gunn was leaving a nightclub in Liberty Village back in 2016 when he sustained a fatal head injury following a shooting. The 26 year old’s murder remains unsolved, as his kids and mother are still left impacted by his violence death.

He’s been described as a loving father who had a contagious personality and was often times there for his friends and family.

The deaths of these two innocent victims is the reason two grieving mothers are fighting daily to not only address gun violence, but also it’s root causes.

They’ve been instrumental in speaking out about Toronto Public Health incorporating gun violence as a public health problem, among other things, adding that there’s a cycle violence that continues to go unaddressed.

“It’s important for our communities to have a hub that has supports covered by OHIP, because that’s another stumbling block,” said Fox. “After your child has died, your income is limited, you can’t afford to pay for these things.”

Toronto Police Gun Violence Data

According to data from the Toronto Police Service, the number of gun violence and shooting victims in our city is on the rise.

Shootings:

2017: 392 incidents and 591 victims

2018: 428 incidents and 613 victims

2019 (year-to-date): 408 incidents and 614 victims

Louis March, the founder of the Zero Gun Violence Movement, has also thrown his support behind this initiative.

“It’s gone from public status, to crisis status and now to epidemic status,” March said. “The fact that we’re talking about it from the public health issue, means we’re moving away from enforcement, to what happened before that would make someone feel it’s okay to pull a gun, pull the trigger and take someone’s life. Public Health gives us an opportunity to look at the dynamics, whether it’s trauma, poverty, or mental health.”

Public Health approach to gun violence

The Medical Officer of Health is releasing a set of recommendations to the city’s Board of Health on Tuesday, following last year’s motion to consider a new approach to confront what many are calling a gun violence crisis. Activists and city leaders have been working to take steps towards making crucial changes to take a public health approach to community violence in Toronto.

The report comes following a motion from then TDSB Trustee Chris Glover, who argued that this type of community violence needs to be looked at through the lens of public health and address an array of issues that impact the community as a whole. Glover, who is now an MPP for Spadina – Fort York presented the motion to the Board of Health, and resulted in a series of recommendations.

“We messed up and we’re seeing the results of things we have not done right,” March said. “The safety net that we normally pride ourselves in having in Toronto for catching people who fall between the cracks, now has holes in it. This hasn’t happened over night.”

There are at least eight recommendations coming form the Medical Officer of Health, including:

– Identifying, collecting and reviewing data on the impacts of community violence;

– Bringing a public health perspective and identifying issues to inform the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan;

– Developing and engaging a child and youth component in that safety plan;

– Changing applicable health and insurance services to increase access to violence-based interventions and mental health supports;

– Urging the provincial government to ban the sale of handgun ammunition in Toronto;

– Urging the federal government to prohibit the availability, sale, possession and use of handguns, assault rifles and semi-automatic firearms in Canada;

– Request the federal government to identify and assess criteria for addressing social determinants of health when it comes to its project through a crime prevention grant;

– Forward this report to stakeholders, including the Toronto Police Services Board, Toronto school boards, and the Attorney General.

The hope is to also use the public health tools to address the root cause of gun violence, such as, addressing poverty, providing adequate housing, and increasing accessing to programs and serves.

Trends and Demographic Patters

The city found that there was limited research done to examine the full extent of gun violence in the city, to gauge the magnitude of the problem, and how its changed over time.

A recent report released on the city’s website looked to analyze data provided to the board and the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics by Toronto Police, although clearly stating the analysis is limited because it only “captures incidents that come to the attention of “ authorities.

The findings included the fact that 39% of all homicides deemed as “community violence” in Toronto between 2009 and 2017 involved a firearm.