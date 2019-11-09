Loading articles...

Police search for archer after 2 injured in California

RICHMOND, Calif. — Police are searching for an archer who shot arrows at a homeless encampment in the San Francisco Bay Area, striking two men in the abdomen.

The East Bay Regional Park District police said Saturday the victims were hit by arrows around midnight in Richmond, a working-class suburb east of San Francisco. Police say the attacker was someone the victims knew.

Sgt. Gretchen Rose said the victims were staying at the encampment along the San Francisco Bay Trail but their attacker did not live there. She said one victim was additionally hit in the leg.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one underwent surgery. They were listed in stable condition.

Rose said the victims were familiar with the suspect, but don’t know his name.

The Associated Press

