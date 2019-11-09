Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police search for archer after 2 injured in California
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 9, 2019 6:27 pm EST
RICHMOND, Calif. — Police are searching for an archer who shot arrows at a homeless encampment in the San Francisco Bay Area, striking two men in the abdomen.
The East Bay Regional Park District police said Saturday the victims were hit by arrows around midnight in Richmond, a working-class suburb east of San Francisco. Police say the attacker was someone the victims knew.
Sgt. Gretchen Rose said the victims were staying at the encampment along the San Francisco Bay Trail but their attacker did not live there. She said one victim was additionally hit in the leg.
Both men were taken to the hospital, where one underwent surgery. They were listed in stable condition.
Rose said the victims were familiar with the suspect, but don’t know his name.
The Associated Press
