Police investigate shooting on Port Union Road

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police are investigating following reports of gunfire in the Port Union Road and Island Road area Saturday night.

Police said the occupants of a moving vehicle were seen firing a weapon at another moving vehicle at around 9 p.m. Investigators said they have retrieved shell casings from the road.

Later in the evening, police said a possible male victim of the shooting was found in an undisclosed area of the Durham Region.

Toronto police said they are working with Durham Regional Police to see if the two cases are connected.

Anyone with information, including dash-cam video, is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

