Loading articles...

Pakistan eases rules for Indian Sikh pilgrims near border

KARTARPUR, Pakistan — Pakistan’s prime minister has inaugurated a visa-free initiative that allows Sikh pilgrims from India to visit one of their holiest shrines.

Imran Khan opened the border corridor on Saturday as thousands of Indian pilgrims waited to visit the Kartarpur shrine.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, situated in Kartarpur in Narowal district, is the second holiest place in the Sikh faith. It lies on the Ravi River just four kilometres from Pakistan’s border with India.

The arrangement allows the pilgrims to apply online for special permits to visit the shrine exclusively. Visas to travel between Pakistan and India are normally difficult to obtain.

It comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India over the contested region of Kashmir, which both countries partially control but claim in its entirety.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:24 AM
Police activity has closed Birchmount from Lawrence to McGregor Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 52 minutes ago
Cloudy and cold this morning. November really has been below seasonal and it looks to be staying that way. Some s…
Latest Weather
Read more