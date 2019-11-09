Ontario Liberals to nominate candidate for Orleans byelection

The Ontario Liberals are set to nominate a candidate today in the riding of Orleans to run in a byelection.

Marie-France Lalonde represented Orleans provincially for four years, until she made the jump to federal politics and will now represent that riding in the House of Commons.

The candidates for the Orleans nomination are Stephen Blais and Rachel Decoste.

Blais is a city councillor in Ottawa and Decoste is a writer, educator and immigration policy expert.

Orleans is one of two byelections that will need to be called in the next few months, as neighbouring Ottawa-Vanier is also vacant.

Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers had represented that riding, but resigned this summer to take a position at Toronto’s Massey College.

There are currently five members of the provincial Liberals in the legislature after the party was decimated in the 2018 election which also saw them lose official party status at Queens Park.

A leadership race is underway with five candidates having put their name forward. A leadership convention is scheduled for March 8 in Toronto.