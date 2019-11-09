Loading articles...

Ontario Liberals to nominate candidate for Orleans byelection

Liberal party supporters are pictured at the Liberal election party in the riding of Don Valley West in Toronto on Ontario election night, on Thursday, June 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The Ontario Liberals are set to nominate a candidate today in the riding of Orleans to run in a byelection.

Marie-France Lalonde represented Orleans provincially for four years, until she made the jump to federal politics and will now represent that riding in the House of Commons.

The candidates for the Orleans nomination are Stephen Blais and Rachel Decoste.

Blais is a city councillor in Ottawa and Decoste is a writer, educator and immigration policy expert.

Orleans is one of two byelections that will need to be called in the next few months, as neighbouring Ottawa-Vanier is also vacant.

Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers had represented that riding, but resigned this summer to take a position at Toronto’s Massey College.

There are currently five members of the provincial Liberals in the legislature after the party was decimated in the 2018 election which also saw them lose official party status at Queens Park.

A leadership race is underway with five candidates having put their name forward. A leadership convention is scheduled for March 8 in Toronto.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:24 AM
Police activity has closed Birchmount from Lawrence to McGregor Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
It will be a very busy Monday for the team! @680NEWS @680NEWStraffic #snowTO
Latest Weather
Read more