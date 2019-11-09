Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 12 will grow to approximately $20 million.

The Canadian Press

