Loading articles...

New shuttle service debuts at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area

TUCSON, Ariz. — New shuttle service for visitors debuted Saturday at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area on the outskirts of Tucson.

Officials say the emission-free electric shuttles will operate hourly on the Sabino Canyon route between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and that the service eventually will have five of the open-air vehicles capable of carrying up to 60 passengers.

Gas-powered transit shuttles will continue to operate on the Bear Canyon route every half hour starting at 9:15 a.m. through 4:15 p.m.

Partners in the new service include the U.S. Forest Service, Tucson Electric Power and Regional Partnering Center, the owner of the shuttles operated by Total Transit Enterprises/Total Ride.

TEP contributed $1.5 million in startup costs and a $1 million interest-free, 10-year loan.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Watch for a stalled vehicle EB 401 at Weston express, blocking the centre lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:00 PM
The average high for #YYZ is 8°C. Our guaranteed high today, only 3°C. It will get even colder next week. Tuesday w…
Latest Weather
Read more