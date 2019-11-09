Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New shuttle service debuts at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 9, 2019 4:57 pm EST
TUCSON, Ariz. — New shuttle service for visitors debuted Saturday at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area on the outskirts of Tucson.
Officials say the emission-free electric shuttles will operate hourly on the Sabino Canyon route between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and that the service eventually will have five of the open-air vehicles capable of carrying up to 60 passengers.
Gas-powered transit shuttles will continue to operate on the Bear Canyon route every half hour starting at 9:15 a.m. through 4:15 p.m.
Partners in the new service include the U.S. Forest Service, Tucson Electric Power and Regional Partnering Center, the owner of the shuttles operated by Total Transit Enterprises/Total Ride.
TEP contributed $1.5 million in startup costs and a $1 million interest-free, 10-year loan.
