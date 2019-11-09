Loading articles...

New Mexico public transportation project to begin operations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico city officials have announced a new public transportation project is expected to begin operations in Albuquerque this month.

City officials say the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project includes designated bus-only lanes and stops that would carry riders along Central Avenue every 10 minutes.

Officials say the ART project is set to launch Nov. 30 with free rides until Dec. 31. Riders must pay $1 starting Jan. 1.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says officials plan to time routes starting Sunday.

Law enforcement says there are plans to issue warning citations starting Nov. 30 to educate the community on safe driving practices around the buses before $80 fines are issued in January.

Officials say the $133 million project includes 20 new buses expected to replace the existing Rapid Ride lines.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
All lanes RE-OPENED SB DVP south of York Mills.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
The average high for #YYZ is 8°C. Our guaranteed high today, only 3°C. It will get even colder next week. Tuesday w…
Latest Weather
Read more