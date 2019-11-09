Loading articles...

Mormon families fleeing Mexico violence arrive in Arizona

Bryce Langford talks about the death of several of his family in the Mormon colony of La Mora, Mexico, during a rendezvous in a gas station in Douglas, Ariz., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Family and friends said goodbye Saturday to the last victim of a cartel ambush that killed nine American women and children from a Mormon community in northern Mexico where cartels have disrupted an otherwise peaceful, rural existence. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

TUCSON, Ariz. — A caravan of more than a dozen vehicles holding Mormon families escaping after a violent attack in Mexico has arrived in Arizona.

The families crossed the border into the state Saturday afternoon, the Arizona Daily Star reports.

They came nearly a week after an attack Monday in which nine women and children were killed by what authorities said were people from drug cartels.

The families had lived in two hamlets in Mexico’s Sonora state: La Mora and Colonia LeBaron.

The attack occurred as the women travelled with their children to visit relatives.

Other residents of the hamlets planned to depart in the coming days.

The spread-out community traces its origins to the end of polygamy more than a century ago by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, forcing Mormon families in the U.S. with multiple wives to establish offshoots elsewhere.

The Associated Press



