MLK daughter slams Comcast over racial discrimination suit

ATLANTA — A daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has sent a letter to Comcast executives in which she accuses the company of trying to “dismantle” a law barring racial discrimination.

The letter released Saturday from the Rev. Bernice King addresses a $20 billion lawsuit from comedian and media mogul Byron Allen that is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A lower court ruled in favour of Allen, who says Comcast declined to distribute his channels because he’s black.

Justices are weighing whether Allen needs to show that race was just a factor in Comcast’s decision or whether it was the sole factor.

King says if Comcast wins, “pivotal” anti-discrimination legislation could be compromised.

Comcast has said its decision not to carry Allen’s channels has nothing to do with race. It has called Allen’s content “not particularly high quality.”

The Associated Press

