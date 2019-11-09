Man wanted for allegedly robbing woman, 87, in Harbord Village

Toronto police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of an 87-year-old woman in Harbord Village.

Investigators say the woman was walking down Brunswick Avenue, south of Bloor Street West on Oct. 14 when a man allegedly attacked her from behind.

He allegedly threw her to the ground and robbed her of her belongings before fleeing through an alleyway.

He’s described as 6 feet tall with a thing build and was wearing a dark toque, two-toned hooded sweater, dark pants, dark shoes. He was also carrying a white bag.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect as well.