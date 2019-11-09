Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man wanted for allegedly robbing woman, 87, in Harbord Village
by News staff
Posted Nov 9, 2019 12:41 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 9, 2019 at 12:47 pm EST
Security camera images have been released of a man wanted in the robbery of an 87-year-old woman. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.
Toronto police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of an 87-year-old woman in Harbord Village.
Investigators say the woman was walking down Brunswick Avenue, south of Bloor Street West on Oct. 14 when a man allegedly attacked her from behind.
He allegedly threw her to the ground and robbed her of her belongings before fleeing through an alleyway.
He’s described as 6 feet tall with a thing build and was wearing a dark toque, two-toned hooded sweater, dark pants, dark shoes. He was also carrying a white bag.
Police have released security camera images of the suspect as well.
That is so disgusting!! It’s a wonder she had no severe injuries!! Hope the cops repay him in kind!