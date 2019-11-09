Loading articles...

Man wanted for allegedly robbing woman, 87, in Harbord Village

Last Updated Nov 9, 2019 at 12:47 pm EST

Security camera images have been released of a man wanted in the robbery of an 87-year-old woman. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

Toronto police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of an 87-year-old woman in Harbord Village.

Investigators say the woman was walking down Brunswick Avenue, south of Bloor Street West on Oct. 14 when a man allegedly attacked her from behind.

He allegedly threw her to the ground and robbed her of her belongings before fleeing through an alleyway.

He’s described as 6 feet tall with a thing build and was wearing a dark toque, two-toned hooded sweater, dark pants, dark shoes. He was also carrying a white bag.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect as well.

LAINIE F

That is so disgusting!! It’s a wonder she had no severe injuries!! Hope the cops repay him in kind!

November 09, 2019 at 1:10 pm
