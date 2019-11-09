Man walks into Trethewey Drive police station with gunshot wound

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in the Trethewey Drive and Black Creek Drive area Saturday.

Police said a man in his 30s walked into the Toronto Police 12-Division station with a gunshot wound at around 3 p.m. His injuries are described as serious and life-threatening.

EMS has transported the man to the hospital.

It’s unknown where the victim was shot at this ppoint

There are road closures surrounding the police station in the Todd Baylis Boulevard, Industry Street, Trethewey Drive, and Black Creek Drive area while police investigate.