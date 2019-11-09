Loading articles...

Man faces sexual assault charge after incident on a plane

TULSA, Okla. — A Utah man faces sexual assault charges after a passenger says he groped her during a flight, and the incident led pilots to land early so police could meet the plane.

The man, identified in court records as 32-year-old James Clayton Cholewinski-Boy was charged with abusive sexual contact.

An FBI agent says Cholewinski touched the arm of a woman next to him, and she pushed his hands away. The woman tells the FBI that Cholewinski grabbed her crotch, she pushed his hand away and told him to stop, at which point he said he was sorry.

The crew moved the woman and her daughter to different seats. The American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Salt Lake City made an unscheduled stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Cholewinski was arrested.

The Associated Press

