Japan emperor to greet public in parade marking enthronement
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 9, 2019 11:32 pm EST
Spectators arrive at the Imperial Palace to watch the royal parade of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
TOKYO — Well-wishers are gathering along a central Tokyo street hours before Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are expected to greet them from a royal motorcade under tight security.
Police have set up 40 security checkpoints. Selfie sticks, bottles and banners — and even shouting — are not allowed inside the restricted zone.
Naruhito succeeded his father Akihito on May 1 following his abdication, and formally ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in a palace ceremony last month.
Naruhito and Masako will greet the people Sunday afternoon from a Toyota convertible during their half-hour motorcade on the 4.6-kilometre (3-mile) route from the palace to the Akasaka imperial residence.
The parade was postponed from the original October date due to the recent typhoon that left more than 90 dead.