Loading articles...

Iranian media say injuries jump to 520 in Friday quake

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s state TV is saying the number of injured people from a magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Friday has jumped to 520 from more than 300.

Saturday’s report said the updated figure followed the end of rescue operations in more than 80 remote villages Tark county in Iran’s Eastern Azerbaijan province, some 400 kilometres (250 miles) northwest of the capital, Tehran.

It said 28 were hospitalized and the rest released with minor injuries, adding that the death toll has remained at five people.

Iran experiences an earthquake per day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

In 2017, a magnitude 7 earthquake struck western Iran and killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 58 minutes ago
All major routes up to speed in the early morning! Numerous ramp closures because of overnight construction. Tune i…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:41 PM
Have you changed to your winter tires yet? We are watching for a real decent snowfall Monday here in the GTA. Lis…
Latest Weather
Read more