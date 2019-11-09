Loading articles...

Iran says case open on ex-FBI agent missing there on CIA job

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran is acknowledging for the first time it has an open case before its Revolutionary Court over the 2007 disappearance of a former FBI agent on an unauthorized CIA mission to the country.

In a filing to the United Nations, Iran said the case over Robert Levinson was “on going,” without elaborating.

The Associated Press obtained the text of the filing Saturday. Iran’s mission to the U.N. did not immediately respond to a request for comment and its state media has not acknowledged the case.

Iran’s Revolutionary Court typically handles espionage cases and others involving smuggling, blasphemy and attempts to overthrow its Islamic government. It wasn’t clear how long the case had been open.

The Washington Post first reported on the ongoing case.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:39 AM
All major routes up to speed in the early morning! Numerous ramp closures because of overnight construction. Tune i…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:41 PM
Have you changed to your winter tires yet? We are watching for a real decent snowfall Monday here in the GTA. Lis…
Latest Weather
Read more