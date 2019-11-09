Loading articles...

Harris, Warren compete for support from black female voters

Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren are competing for the support of black women, who are the Democratic Party’s most loyal and consistent voters.

Both White House hopefuls are struggling with black voters, who have sided with Joe Biden by large margins.

But a string of recent endorsements highlights the contrasting styles of Warren, the progressive firebrand, and Harris, the lone black woman in the Democratic field.

Errin Haines, The Associated Press

