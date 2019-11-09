Loading articles...

Freed Brazilian ex-President cheered at union headquarters

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to supporters after he was released from jail where he was imprisoned on corruption charges in Curitiba, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Da Silva walked out of prison less than a day after the Supreme Court ruled that a person can be imprisoned only after all the appeals have been exhausted. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, Brazil — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has arrived at a union headquarters, a day after being released from prison.

Da Silva was expected to give an address Saturday at the headquarters of the Metalworkers’ Union near Sao Paulo.

Da Silva once led the union, which served as the base for his political career.

Thousands of supporters gathered outside the building, many wearing red T-shirts and waving flags. A giant image of the former leader wearing the presidential sash stood in the middle of the crowd.

Da Silva was released from prison Friday after the Supreme Court ruled a person can be imprisoned only after all appeals to higher courts have been exhausted.

Da Silva is still appealing his conviction related to the alleged purchase of a beachfront apartment.

