For 30-somethings, stakes are high over future of DACA

PHOENIX — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday about President Donald Trump’s attempt to end the program, and the stakes are particularly high for the older generation of people enrolled in Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA.

The program dating back to the Obama administration allows immigrants brought here as children to work and protects them from deportation. Roughly 18% of the 669,000 people enrolled in DACA are 31 and older.

On Sept. 15, 2017, the Trump administration announced the end of the program, setting off a series of legal challenges that will culminate before the Supreme Court. A decision is expected in the spring.

DACA remains in existence, but only for people who were already enrolled when Trump ended it.

Astrid Galvan, The Associated Press

