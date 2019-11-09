Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Floods become UK election issue as parties spar over funding
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 9, 2019 6:53 am EST
A young man feeds a child a bottle of milk as his father pulls an inflatable boat they have been using to rescue residents trapped by floodwater in Doncaster, northern England, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Torrential rain has drenched parts of north and central England, forcing some to evacuate their homes and stranding a small group of people in a shopping center overnight. Floods hit the city of Sheffield, where the River Don overflowed after 3.4 inches (85 mm) of rain fell on Thursday. The Environment Agency says the highest rainfall was registered in Swineshaw, in the Peak District — 4.4 inches (112 mm) in the same period. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
LONDON — British political leaders are swapping blame over floods that have drenched parts of England as the deluge becomes an issue in the campaign for the Dec. 12 election.
Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is visiting parts of northern England that were soaked by overflowing rivers after as much as 4.4 inches (112 mm) of rain fell in one day. One woman died when she was swept away by floodwaters.
Corbyn said the Conservative government had “failed to prepare communities by investing in flood prevention.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the area on Friday, and said the government was investing more money in flood defences.
The rain eased Saturday but the Environment Agency said seven severe “danger to life” flood warnings remained in place along the swollen River Don.