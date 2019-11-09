Loading articles...

Floods become UK election issue as parties spar over funding

A young man feeds a child a bottle of milk as his father pulls an inflatable boat they have been using to rescue residents trapped by floodwater in Doncaster, northern England, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Torrential rain has drenched parts of north and central England, forcing some to evacuate their homes and stranding a small group of people in a shopping center overnight. Floods hit the city of Sheffield, where the River Don overflowed after 3.4 inches (85 mm) of rain fell on Thursday. The Environment Agency says the highest rainfall was registered in Swineshaw, in the Peak District — 4.4 inches (112 mm) in the same period. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

LONDON — British political leaders are swapping blame over floods that have drenched parts of England as the deluge becomes an issue in the campaign for the Dec. 12 election.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is visiting parts of northern England that were soaked by overflowing rivers after as much as 4.4 inches (112 mm) of rain fell in one day. One woman died when she was swept away by floodwaters.

Corbyn said the Conservative government had “failed to prepare communities by investing in flood prevention.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the area on Friday, and said the government was investing more money in flood defences.

The rain eased Saturday but the Environment Agency said seven severe “danger to life” flood warnings remained in place along the swollen River Don.

The Associated Press




Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:24 AM
Police activity has closed Birchmount from Lawrence to McGregor Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 52 minutes ago
Cloudy and cold this morning. November really has been below seasonal and it looks to be staying that way. Some s…
Latest Weather
Read more