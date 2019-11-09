Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Father of black woman killed by white Texas officer dies
FORT WORTH, Texas — The father of a black woman fatally shot by a white police officer inside her Fort Worth, Texas, home has died.
A spokesman for Marquis Jefferson, Bruce Carter, tells the Dallas Morning News that the father of Atatiana Jefferson suffered a heart attack and died Saturday night at a Dallas hospital. Carter tells KDFW that Jefferson “just couldn’t get back from what happened with his daughter.”
The 28-year-old Jefferson was killed last month after Fort Worth police went to her home for a welfare check. The officer, Aaron Dean, was charged with murder after resigning from the force.
After his daughter’s death, Marquis Jefferson sought a temporary restraining order to gain control over the funeral arrangements from his daughter’s aunt. A deal was eventually reached and the funeral was rescheduled.
The Associated Press
