Early morning North York stabbing sends one to hospital

An early morning stabbing in North York has sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

It appears the stabbing occurred just after 6 a.m. at a plaza on Keele Street near St. Regis Crescent, just north of Sheppard Avenue West.

The victim was found with serious stab wounds at an apartment complex across the street and rushed to a trauma centre.

No word yet on any suspect descriptions as police continue to investigate.