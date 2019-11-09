Loading articles...

Early morning North York stabbing sends one to hospital

Last Updated Nov 9, 2019 at 8:24 am EST

A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed at a plaza on Keele Street just north of Sheppard Avenue West. CITYNEWS/Douglas Boyd

An early morning stabbing in North York has sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

It appears the stabbing occurred just after 6 a.m. at a plaza on Keele Street near St. Regis Crescent, just north of Sheppard Avenue West.

The victim was found with serious stab wounds at an apartment complex across the street and rushed to a trauma centre.

No word yet on any suspect descriptions as police continue to investigate.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

A Citizen

Just a perfect day
Problems all left alone
Weekenders on our own
It’s such fun

November 09, 2019 at 7:55 am
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:24 AM
Police activity has closed Birchmount from Lawrence to McGregor Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
It will be a very busy Monday for the team! @680NEWS @680NEWStraffic #snowTO
Latest Weather
Read more