Democrats to pick new Virginia House speaker

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats are set to pick a new speaker of the House of Delegates after flipping control of the lower chamber.

Democrats are set to vote Saturday on a new leader after winning a majority in the state House for the first time in two decades.

The pick could be new chapter in Virginia, as the House of Delegates has never had an African American or woman serve as speaker in its 400-year history.

Dels. Eileen Filler-Corn, Lashrecse Aird, Luke Torian and Ken Plum have all expressed interest in being speaker. Aird and Torian are African American.

Tuesday was the third election in a row that Virginia Democrats have made significant gains since President Donald Trump was elected.

The Associated Press

