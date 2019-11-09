Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Democrats to pick new Virginia House speaker
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 9, 2019 9:37 am EST
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats are set to pick a new speaker of the House of Delegates after flipping control of the lower chamber.
Democrats are set to vote Saturday on a new leader after winning a majority in the state House for the first time in two decades.
The pick could be new chapter in Virginia, as the House of Delegates has never had an African American or woman serve as speaker in its 400-year history.
Dels. Eileen Filler-Corn, Lashrecse Aird, Luke Torian and Ken Plum have all expressed interest in being speaker. Aird and Torian are African American.
Tuesday was the third election in a row that Virginia Democrats have made significant gains since President Donald Trump was elected.
The Associated Press
