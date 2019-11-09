Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Coin toss rule could determine village's tied mayoral race
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 9, 2019 2:32 pm EST
MAGNOLIA, Ohio — A mayoral election in a small Ohio village could once again be decided by a coin toss.
The Canton Repository reports candidates Travis Boyd and Grant Downes each received 127 votes during Tuesday’s election in Magnolia, which straddles Stark and Carroll counties.
A coin toss will determine the winner if Boyd and Downes remain tied after election results are certified in two weeks.
That’s how outgoing Mayor Robert Leach got the job, winning a coin toss in 1979. Leach chose not to seek re-election after running unopposed for 9 consecutive terms.
A 1923 Peace silver dollar is believed to have been used to break election ties in Stark County since the early 1940s.
Magnolia’s population is just under 1,000. It’s roughly 73 miles (117 kilometres) south of Cleveland.
___
Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com
The Associated Press
