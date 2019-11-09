Loading articles...

'Baby Trump' balloon slashed at Alabama appearance

President Donald Trump arrives at Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, to attend a NCAA college football game between LSU and Alabama. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Organizers say a man slashed a Baby Trump protest balloon during President Donald Trump’s trip to Alabama.

The incident occurred Saturday during Trump’s visit to watch the University of Alabama football game. The towering Baby Trump balloon was set up in a nearby park.

Jim Girvan is an organizer of the balloon protests. He says someone charged the balloon with a knife and cut an 8-foot-long (2.4-meter-long) gash in the back. Girvan said the unidentified man was arrested. Tuscaloosa police did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

The orange diaper-clad caricature of the president is often taken to Trump appearances as a way to protest him.

Volunteer Robert Kennedy says the balloon immediately began to sag after it was cut.

The Associated Press

