Alaska university regents pass $277M state funding request

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The University of Alaska Board of Regents approved a $277 million operating budget request Friday following a plan previously negotiated by university leaders and Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Officials say the decrease is part of a three-year plan to reduce the budget by $25 million in the 2019-20 school year, an additional $25 million the following year and a $20 million cut the third year.

Officials say the budget cut must still be approved by the Alaska Legislature.

Board regents say they originally planned to vote on a proposed 5% tuition increase for the coming fall semester but unanimously agreed to postpone the vote until January after student opposition.

The next full board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17 in Anchorage.

The Associated Press

