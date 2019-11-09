Loading articles...

Alaska state officials expect to miss air pollution deadline

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Alaska officials have announced they need another 10 years to reduce air pollution by half in Fairbanks, but the deadline is December 31.

The Daily News-Miner reports that U.S. state Sen. Dan Sullivan proposed a bill to push the deadline as late as December 2028 to comply with smoke pollution standards.

Representatives under Sullivan say state officials requested the bill.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says in a state implementation cleanup plan that 2029 is the earliest Fairbanks could reach federal air quality standards.

State officials say a five-year extension could be requested if they do not meet the clean air quality deadline.

Officials say a new plan for clean air must be developed if the request is denied.

Officials say they are already developing that plan.

