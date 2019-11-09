Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
77-foot tree installed at New York City's Rockefeller Center
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 9, 2019 1:46 pm EST
The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in New York. The tree lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
NEW YORK — A Norway spruce that was purchased as a sapling 60 years ago has been installed at New York City’s Rockefeller Center as the anchor of the upcoming Christmas festivities.
The 77-foot (23.5-meter) tree from the village of Florida, New York, was lifted into place Saturday.
Carol Schultz bought the sapling in 1959 and put it on a table. She planted it in her front yard after the Christmas season and watched it grow.
Schultz and her companion, Richard O’Donnell, went onto Rockefeller Center’s website in 2010 and entered the tree into the selection pool. They learned earlier this year that it had made the cut.
The tree was chopped down Thursday and lifted by crane onto a flatbed truck.
The televised lighting ceremony will be held Dec. 4.