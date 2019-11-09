Loading articles...

77-foot tree installed at New York City's Rockefeller Center

The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in New York. The tree lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK — A Norway spruce that was purchased as a sapling 60 years ago has been installed at New York City’s Rockefeller Center as the anchor of the upcoming Christmas festivities.

The 77-foot (23.5-meter) tree from the village of Florida, New York, was lifted into place Saturday.

Carol Schultz bought the sapling in 1959 and put it on a table. She planted it in her front yard after the Christmas season and watched it grow.

Schultz and her companion, Richard O’Donnell, went onto Rockefeller Center’s website in 2010 and entered the tree into the selection pool. They learned earlier this year that it had made the cut.

The tree was chopped down Thursday and lifted by crane onto a flatbed truck.

The televised lighting ceremony will be held Dec. 4.

The Associated Press





















Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
All collector lanes RE-OPENED SB 404 at Sheppard.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:00 PM
The average high for #YYZ is 8°C. Our guaranteed high today, only 3°C. It will get even colder next week. Tuesday w…
Latest Weather
Read more