Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
30 years after the Berlin Wall, Cyprus' division endures
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 9, 2019 9:09 am EST
NICOSIA, Cyprus — As the world commemorates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, the bullet-riddled sandstone walls of abandoned, crumbling homes and concrete machine-gun nests dotting Cyprus’ no man’s land serve as a jarring reminder of another divided capital — the world’s last — on Europe’s southeastern frontier.
The United Nations-controlled buffer zone that slices across the bustling, medieval centre of Nicosia is the most visible scar of this Mediterranean island nation’s 45-year ethnic division.
The buffer zone mostly traverses mountains and farmland along its 180-kilometre (120 mile) length, but it’s at its narrowest along the tight, winding streets of Nicosia.
Here, it isn’t so much a single wall in Berlin’s mould, but rather a patchwork of concrete-filled oil barrels, barbed wire-topped fences and a network of sentry posts built up over decades.