2 skiers die in avalanche in Austrian Alps

BERLIN — Authorities in southern Austria say two skiers have been killed in an avalanche in the Alps, the first of the season.

Austrian broadcaster ORF reported that the men were skiing off marked tracks in the Ötztal region Saturday when they were caught in a snow slide.

ORF reported that one of the men was wearing an avalanche air bag

The avalanche warning service in Tyrole state had warned Friday of the increased risk due to heavy snowfall.

The Associated Press

