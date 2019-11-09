2 rescued from house fire in North York

An adult and a child have been rescued from a two-alarm house fire in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. in the Parkwoods Village and Combermere Drives.

The child is being rushed to hospital with unknown injuries at this time. It’s unknown whether the adult was injured.

The blaze has since been knocked down and all residents have been evacuated from the house.

Captain David Eckerman tells 680 NEWS the fire was reported by the owner of the home