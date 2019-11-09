Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
17 arrested in Florida child porn sting; 2 worked for Disney
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 9, 2019 3:52 pm EST
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Authorities in central Florida say two Disney workers and a former assistant principal at a middle school were among 17 arrested in a child porn sting.
In a news release , Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday that the 17 men arrested range in age from 19 to 77.
Authorities say 52-year-old Walt Disney World Resorts janitor Donald Durr of Davenport had images of child porn on an electronic tablet.
Investigators say 40-year-old Brett Kinney of Lake Alfred told officers he had an addiction to child pornography and worked as a guest experience manager at Disney World.
In a statement, Disney says Kinney is no longer employed by the company and Durr is on unpaid leave.
It’s unclear if either has an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com
The Associated Press
