No service at 16 subway stations on Line 1 this weekend

Last Updated Nov 9, 2019 at 10:06 am EST

TTC Shuttle buses

One subway line, two separate closures and a lot of shuttle buses.

It could be a confusing commute for people looking to get downtown as a total of 16 stations will be out of service on Line 1 this weekend.

On Saturday, there is no service between St. Clair West and King stations while on Sunday, the closure shifts to between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations.

The TTC says the closures are for ongoing work on the Automatic Train Control signalling system.

Shuttle buses will be running in place of the closures.

Everything should be back to normal in time for the Monday morning rush hour.

Save Canada

Good times on the ttc (take the car)

November 09, 2019 at 9:31 am
Selena Chan

Wouldn’t feel like a weekend without a subway closure lmao

November 09, 2019 at 10:19 am
