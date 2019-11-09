Loading articles...

1 airlifted to hospital after Florida alligator attack

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A person was airlifted to a hospital after an alligator attack near a wildlife reserve in Florida.

According to 12 News , Martin County Fire Rescue they found the person in DuPuis Management Area on Saturday morning, a reserve bridging southwestern Martin County and northwestern Palm Beach County.

At first, rescuers weren’t been able to locate the victim after the initial call of an alligator attack came in. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The condition of the person was not immediately known.

It is unclear why the person was in the reserve, but the area is known for recreational activities like hunting, camping, hiking and fishing.

___

Information from: WPEC-TV, http://www.wpecnews12.com/

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEARED: All lanes re-opened WB 401 at Avenue Rd collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:00 PM
The average high for #YYZ is 8°C. Our guaranteed high today, only 3°C. It will get even colder next week. Tuesday w…
Latest Weather
Read more