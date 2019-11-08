Loading articles...

Woman in critical condition after single vehicle crash on Hwy. 401

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. TWITTER/OPP

A woman has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401.

Provincial police were called to the collector lanes near Weston Road just before 5 p.m.

It’s unknown if the female driver was injured in the crash or suffered a medical episode.

All the collector lanes are blocked on the eastbound 401 and traffic is being forced off at Weston Road. Other vehicles are stuck in the area, but no one else was injured.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
@680NEWS UPDATE: EB 401 approaching Weston collectors - left lane remains closed for a collision investigation. No…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:41 PM
Have you changed to your winter tires yet? We are watching for a real decent snowfall Monday here in the GTA. Lis…
Latest Weather
Read more