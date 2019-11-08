Woman in critical condition after single vehicle crash on Hwy. 401

A woman has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401.

Provincial police were called to the collector lanes near Weston Road just before 5 p.m.

It’s unknown if the female driver was injured in the crash or suffered a medical episode.

All the collector lanes are blocked on the eastbound 401 and traffic is being forced off at Weston Road. Other vehicles are stuck in the area, but no one else was injured.