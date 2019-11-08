Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wisconsin authorities: 1999 slaying victim IDed, arrest made
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 8, 2019 7:36 am EST
RACINE, Wis. — Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin say they now know the identity of a woman found fatally beaten near a cornfield in 1999 and have made an arrest in her death.
Racine County sheriff’s officials say the victim and suspect have ties to the Chicago area. Authorities plan to provide details at a news conference Friday.
The victim’s body was found on the edge of the cornfield in Raymond in July 1999. Investigators believe she had been tortured and authorities determined the woman they call Jane Doe was between 18 and 25 years old.
The victim’s body was exhumed in 2013 with the hope of using advancing technology to identify her. She was reinterred in 2015, 16 years to the day that her body was discovered.
The Associated Press
