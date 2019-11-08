Loading articles...

WeWork to sell MeetUp, cut jobs in 90-day turnaround plan

NEW YORK — WeWork says it will divest from several side business and job cuts across several units as part of a 90-day plan to turn around its business following its botched attempt to sell stock on Wall Street.

The office-sharing company revealed the plans Friday in a presentation that was first shared privately with investors in October. The businesses WeWork will sell off include the online event organizer Meetup and its stake in the woman-focused co-working company The Wing.

The presentation showed that WeWork pressed on with its rapid expansion even as its initial public stock offering unraveled, a crisis that forced the ouster of its co-founder Adam Neumann. In the third quarter of 2019, WeWork added a record 108,000 desks in newly built office spaces.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
@680NEWS UPDATE: EB 401 approaching Weston collectors - left lane remains closed for a collision investigation. No…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:41 PM
Have you changed to your winter tires yet? We are watching for a real decent snowfall Monday here in the GTA. Lis…
Latest Weather
Read more