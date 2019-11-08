Loading articles...

UN experts say Libya airstrike likely tied to Hifter allies

U.N. experts say it is “highly probable” that a deadly airstrike on a migrant detention centre in Libya was carried out by a fighter jet operated by a government supporting Khalifa Hifter, who launched an offensive in April trying to take the capital of Tripoli.

The panel said in a report to the Security Council that it “reserves identification of this member state until further physical evidence or imagery emerges to increase attribution confidence levels.”

The July 3 night attack on the detention centre in Tajoura near Tripoli killed over 50 people and injured over 130 others. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has said the attack could amount to a war crime.

The report’s summary and findings on the Tajoura attack were seen late Friday by The Associated Press.

The Associated Press

