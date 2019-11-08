Loading articles...

Toronto Public Health launches first flu vaccine clinic

Last Updated Nov 8, 2019 at 6:08 am EST

A person gets a shot during a flu vaccine program in Calgary on Oct. 26, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Toronto Public Health is launching its first flu vaccine clinic on Friday at the Toronto Reference Library on Yonge Street.

The city’s medical officer of health and Board of Health chair, Joe Cressy will be rolling up their sleeves at 9 a.m. to get their flu shots.

Flu shots will be administered there from noon to 7 p.m.

Three other clinics will open throughout the flu season to help spread the word about the importance of vaccinations.

The shot, which is now available in doctor’s offices and pharmacies across Ontario, is free for Ontario residents.

Last week, the provincial government kicked off its annual flu shot campaign at Women’s College Hospital.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said it’s the best way to protect yourself and others from this contagious disease.

“Every Ontarian can join our efforts to put an end to hallway health care by getting their flu shot,” said Elliott.

“In fact, getting your flu shot is an important part of keeping all Ontarians healthy and out of the hospital, while reducing the strain on our emergency departments. The flu shot will be available across the province to protect you and your family.”

Children, pregnant women and people 65 and older are at high risk for flu-related complications.

