Toronto police launch safety blitz focusing on commercial trucks, heavy vehicles

Police are focusing on commercial trucks and heavy vehicles today as part of their week-long safety blitz to protect pedestrians in the wake of the time change.

Drivers of these types of trucks usually have the most training and the highest requirements to get behind the wheel, but Toronto police say that because of the size of the vehicles and the danger they present, they can be a risk to pedestrians — especially when the trucks drive down residential streets.

Everything from tractor trailers to dump trucks, to your neighbourhood garbage truck, is being inspected.

The blitz is a joint project by the Traffic Services, members of the City of Toronto Fleet Safety Unit and other industry partners.

Special trained police officers are inspecting the rigs to make sure they’re in proper operating conditions. They also know exactly what to look for when it comes to improper maintenance issues that could pose a risk.

Numbers provided by Toronto police show that so far this year eight (15 per cent) of the fatal collisions in Toronto have involved a commercial vehicle and seven of those eight collisions involved a vulnerable road user (90 per cent).