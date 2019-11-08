Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Top Iowa aide to Steyer's campaign resigns after AP report
by Alexandra Jaffe, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 8, 2019 8:51 pm EST
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, left, addresses an environmental justice forum. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Orangeburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
DES MOINES, Iowa — A top Iowa aide to businessman Tom Steyer has resigned a day after The Associated Press revealed he had privately offered campaign contributions to local politicians in exchange for endorsing Steyer’s White House bid.
Steyer’s Democratic presidential campaign announced Patrick Murphy’s resignation in a statement late Friday.
In a statement Thursday, the former Iowa House speaker apologized for but did not deny the interactions and said the concerns expressed by his former colleagues about his overtures were the result of a “miscommunication.” He didn’t immediately respond to messages from the AP seeking comment Friday.
Murphy’s departure leaves Steyer without an Iowa political director with less than three months until the state’s lead-off caucuses. The businessman remains mired at the bottom of the polls.