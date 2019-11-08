Loading articles...

Thousands of Haitians seek medical help from US Navy ship

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Thousands of Haitians with problems including diabetes and bullet injuries are hoping to be treated aboard the USNS Comfort, which docked in Port-au-Prince this week for its last stop of a five-month medical mission.

The visit of the U.S. Navy hospital ship comes as violent demonstrations and street barricades have led several hospitals across the country to run out of medical supplies. Some have temporarily closed as protesters keep demanding the president’s resignation.

Among those waiting to be seen on Friday was Miga Alfred, whose 3-month-old daughter has hydrocephaly. The two live in the town of Jacmel and had been travelling since 4 a.m.

More than 900 personnel were providing care aboard the ship and at a Haitian Coast Guard base.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
WB 403 approaching Erin Mills - HOV lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 55 minutes ago
Retweeted @StormhunterTWN: Punching through the squall near Sarnia. Not as bad as I thought it would be, but still somewhat nasty. @weathernetwork…
Latest Weather
Read more