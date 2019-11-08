Loading articles...

Thailand ready to impose curfew in areas of troubled south

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Cabinet has authorized the imposition of a curfew in areas of the country’s far south where Muslim separatist insurgents are active.

The action, signed by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and published Friday, comes in the wake of co-ordinated attacks late Tuesday that killed 15 security personnel, mostly lightly armed village defence volunteers.

The attacks in Yala province appeared to have inflicted the highest death toll on the government side since the insurgency flared in 2004. Some 7,000 civilians, soldiers, government workers and rebels have died in the violence.

The curfew authorization under the Internal Security Act grants the Internal Security Operations Command, the military’s political co-ordination body, the right to impose a curfew in nine districts from Dec. 1, 2019, until Nov. 30, 2020.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:11 AM
EB 401 east of Avenue collectors, two lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:13 AM
Just a light wind but when combined with cold temps,it feels like -12 right now (as of 7:05 Nov 8) at #Toronto YYZ.…
Latest Weather
Read more