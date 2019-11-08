Teen stabbed behind Scarborough restaurant

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed behind a restaurant in Scarborough Friday night.

Toronto police were called to Ben Stanton Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue East at 6:30 p.m.

The victim was found with serious injuries.

Police are on the lookout for two masked males who fled the area on foot.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.