Loading articles...

Teen stabbed behind Scarborough restaurant

Last Updated Nov 8, 2019 at 8:29 pm EST

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman Dilshad Burman

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed behind a restaurant in Scarborough Friday night.

Toronto police were called to Ben Stanton Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue East at 6:30 p.m.

The victim was found with serious injuries.

Police are on the lookout for two masked males who fled the area on foot.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.

 

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 west of Kennedy in the collectors - the right lane is blocked with a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:41 PM
Have you changed to your winter tires yet? We are watching for a real decent snowfall Monday here in the GTA. Lis…
Latest Weather
Read more