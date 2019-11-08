Loading articles...

Teacher accused of sex offences found dead near shot husband

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina teacher accused of sex offences against a student has been found dead in her home, along with her husband who had been fatally shot.

Huntersville police officer Odette Saglimbeni told reporters at a news conference that 63-yaer-old Emma Ogle and her 59-year-old husband were found dead Wednesday, less than a week after Ogle was charged. Saglimbeni said police received a report that morning about an armed person in the couple’s home.

She said the husband hadn’t reported to work that morning and a relative reported finding him dead in the home, where the Garinger High School teacher was reportedly alive and armed. A police statement says authorities entered the Huntersville home and found the couple dead from gunshot wounds. An investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press

