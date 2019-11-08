Screenwriters honoured with film academy's Nicholl award

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Five emerging screenwriters are getting their shot in Hollywood through the film academy’s stamp of approval.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honoured them at the Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting awards and presentation Thursday night. The five individuals each received $35,000 fellowships and had their work read live by actors Tyrese Gibson, Rosa Salazar, Amandla Stenberg and Wes Studi.

The event was held at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ headquarters in Beverly Hills, California.

The selected screenplays include Aaron Chung’s “Princess Vietnam,” Karen McDermott’s “Lullabies of La Jaula,” Renee Pillai’s “Boy With Kite,” Sean Malcolm’s “Mother” and Walker McKnight’s “Street Rat Allie Punches Her Ticket.”

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press