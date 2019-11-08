Loading articles...

Reports: Iran downs 'unknown' drone over Persian Gulf port

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media are reporting that Iran’s air defence force has shot down an “unknown” drone in the country’s southwest.

The state-run IRNA news agency said Friday that air defence forces hit the drone earlier in the morning at the port city of Mahshahr, which is in the oil-rich Khuzestan province and lies on the Persian Gulf.

The report did not say whether the drone was a military or commercially available device.

It said Iranian defence forces are searching the area for parts of the downed drone.

In June, Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran said the drone “violated” its territorial airspace, while the U.S. called the missile fire “an unprovoked attack” in international airspace over the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

The Associated Press

