Reenactors to remember 1811 slave rebellion

In this Oct. 23, 2019, photo, artist Dread Scott, whose work focuses on racial injustice and oppression, discusses his upcoming reenactment of a slave rebellion in New Orleans. More than 200 years after the largest slave rebellion in American history, hundreds of reenactors will retrace their journey through the sugar plantation country of southeastern Louisiana. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LAPLACE, La. — Hundreds of people are set to take part in a performance artwork reenacting the largest slave rebellion in U.S. history.

The reenactment in Louisiana was conceived by Dread Scott, an artist who often tackles issues of racial oppression and injustice. Scott says those who took part in the 1811 rebellion were “heroic” and that it is something people should know about and be inspired by.

Starting Friday, the reenactors will walk from LaPlace in southern Louisiana’s sugar plantation country to the outskirts of New Orleans over two days. They will be wearing period costumes and holding machetes.

During the rebellion, an estimated 200 to 500 slaves rose up and marched on New Orleans in an attempt to overthrow the government and establish a free republic. Their uprising was ultimately crushed.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

