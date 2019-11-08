Loading articles...

Police say icy roads contributed to a crash on Interstate 89

ENFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire state police say icy roads contributed to an accident in which a box truck carrying a bread shipment overturned, pinning the driver inside and spilling some of the contents.

Police said the weather was a mix of rain and sleet when the driver lost control of the truck on Interstate 89 south in Enfield at about 12:45 a.m. Friday. The truck drove off the road in to the median.

Police said the driver, 50-year-old Roy El Chidiac, of Saint-Laurent, Quebec, was removed from the vehicle safely and appears to have suffered only minor injuries. He was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

The Associated Press

