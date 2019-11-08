Loading articles...

Police chief: Gunman at Louisville Kroger shot, killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky police chief says officers responding to reports of an active shooter at a Louisville supermarket shot and killed a man with a gun.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad told news outlets late Thursday night that officers arriving at a Kroger earlier that evening found “a man firing a gun and firing shots outside the entrance of the store.” Conrad says the man shot at the officers, who returned fire, killing him.

Conrad says the man died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released. No other injuries were reported.

Police plan to hold another press conference Friday and provide body camera video.

Kroger said it was “deeply saddened” in a statement obtained by WHAS-TV. The store in Louisville’s Portland neighbourhood will remain closed until the investigation concludes.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
WB 401 : Collector lanes from the Allen to Hwy 400 closed for construction.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 09:53 PM
Dropping to an overnight low of -4° across the #GTA tonight. 🥶 Temperature with the wind will make it feel like -8° - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more